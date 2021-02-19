US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,722 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $657,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,748.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,650. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.