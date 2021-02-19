US Bancorp DE Sells 1,058 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 238.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after buying an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 298,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,996,000 after purchasing an additional 282,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $256.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.84, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

