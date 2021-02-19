US Bancorp DE Sells 3,307 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of Industrias Bachoco worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth about $334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

