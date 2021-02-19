US Bancorp DE Sells 562 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $249.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.62. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $2,666,771.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,509,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $28,518.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,507,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,931 shares of company stock valued at $34,787,286. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

