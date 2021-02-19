US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Sells $1,524,334.50 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USFD stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 1,573,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,345. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.