US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Sells $1,524,334.50 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
USFD stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 1,573,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,345. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.