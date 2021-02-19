USDx stablecoin (USDX) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.07 or 0.01355173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.72 or 0.00458922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00034603 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004155 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003588 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

