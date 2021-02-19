usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Shares Down 8.1%

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

usell.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USEL)

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

