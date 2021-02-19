V-ID (VIDT) One Day Volume Tops $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.22 or 0.00740917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00061084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.01 or 0.04531472 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.