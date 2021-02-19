Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,260.25, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.