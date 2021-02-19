Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Holdings Increased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1,441.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,684 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

