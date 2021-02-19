Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.98. 7,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.84 and its 200-day moving average is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $229.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

