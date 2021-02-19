Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,837 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises approximately 0.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,664. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $621,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

