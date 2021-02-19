VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.62. 29,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 22,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXT. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 73,701 shares during the last quarter.

