VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX) fell 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $175.00 and last traded at $175.75. 22,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 4,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.54.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.71.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.