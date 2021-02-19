VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 4.80% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $156,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. 18,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,854. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

