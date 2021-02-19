VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.07

Shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.07 and traded as high as $49.05. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF shares last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 26,605 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

