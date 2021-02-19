Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,806,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178,909 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $341,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. 42,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,298. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.