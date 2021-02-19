Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,289,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.48% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $326,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,035,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,156,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,458. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.10 and its 200 day moving average is $240.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

