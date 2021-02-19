Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $360.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.