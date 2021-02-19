Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 101,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.70. 155,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,144. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.