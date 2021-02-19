Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Balentine LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.8% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 912,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,829,000 after buying an additional 225,178 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 117,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average of $183.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

