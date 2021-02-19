Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Ventas updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.66-0.71 EPS.

Ventas stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 9,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

