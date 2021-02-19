Venus (XVS) Price Hits $80.51 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $687.15 million and $412.65 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $80.51 or 0.00143373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 112.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,144.77 or 0.99981357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002834 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,534,814 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

