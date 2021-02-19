Veracyte, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

VCYT opened at $69.82 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

