Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.10 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $423.63 million and $30.10 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00423175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,431,074,966 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

