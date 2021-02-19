VeriCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $578,192.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and $578,192.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,944.17 or 1.00125474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00040862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00158586 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003198 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,484,377 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

