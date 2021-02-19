Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 205,215 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,763,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 979,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $56.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.