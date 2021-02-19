VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.17

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.17 and last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 183027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$285.17 million and a PE ratio of 15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.11.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s payout ratio is 12.25%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

