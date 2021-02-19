Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) is Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Vertiv worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertiv by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 125,527 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Vertiv by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7,188.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 127,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 58,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

