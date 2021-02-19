Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.45 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69. The company has a market cap of $436.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

