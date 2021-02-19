VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.82-1.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,740. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

