Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,917 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 128.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of IGM Biosciences worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66.

In other news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 608 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $38,395.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,262.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock worth $521,824 over the last 90 days. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.