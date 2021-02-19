Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,991 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Webster Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $540,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $52.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Wedbush lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

