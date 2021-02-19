Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

ADC stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

