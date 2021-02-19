Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 385.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Truist raised their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,984. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

