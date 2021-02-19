VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.21

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.21 and traded as high as $56.74. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $56.37, with a volume of 5,212 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

