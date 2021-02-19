VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.37

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.37 and traded as high as $60.62. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 449 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.