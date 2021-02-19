Vid Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded up 98.3% against the US dollar. Vid has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $172,775.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00561920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00075479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00081723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00436316 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,532,048 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

