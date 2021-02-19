VIDT Datalink Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.46 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $43.85 million and $9.46 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.77 or 0.00760472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00061862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020357 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00039866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.09 or 0.04594184 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

