Vidulum (VDL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,101.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $204,543.72 and $11,101.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

