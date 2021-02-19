VIDY Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $14.88 million and $1.86 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00061672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.00767240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00041848 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.49 or 0.04548645 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

