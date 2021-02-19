VIG (VIG) Trading 64% Higher Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $2,197.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded up 64% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.15 or 0.04553347 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004831 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,233,346 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.