Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

VKTX stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $549.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

