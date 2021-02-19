Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 189.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,337,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $292,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,385 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.67. 226,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,290,439. The company has a market cap of $399.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

