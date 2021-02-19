Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Vistra worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

VST opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.