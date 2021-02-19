Vistra (VST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VST opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

