Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $4.31 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $83.94 million and $1.45 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00007839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.