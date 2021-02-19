Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15. 1,494,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,223,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

