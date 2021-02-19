VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 411,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,532,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

