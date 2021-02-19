Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 131.34 ($1.72) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.51. The stock has a market cap of £35.24 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.