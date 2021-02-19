Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 131.34 ($1.72) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.51. The stock has a market cap of £35.24 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

